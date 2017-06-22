Watch: Crazy video shows giant squid trying to hitch a ride by wrapping tentacles around paddle board

An injured giant squid has been caught trying to hitch a ride on a paddleboard off the coast of Melkbosstrand, South Africa.

James Taylor, 39, was enjoying a day of paddle boarding with his wife Christina, when he spotted the huge creature underneath them.

Believing it to be injured, Mr Taylor lowered a rope in an attempt to help the squid, but the giant of the deep had other ideas, instead deciding to try and hitch a ride by clambering on to the paddle board using its massive tentacles.

The possibly injured creature then loses its grip as a wave comes through, but it doesn't give up, gamely trying to get on board again in calmer waters.

Mr Taylor posted the amazing video to his Instagram account earlier this month captioning it with: 'spotted an injured giant squid just behind the waves in Melkboss a while back and decided to try and get it to the beach."

Not everyone was happy with the encounter though, with comments on the video voicing concern over Mr Taylor's actions with the gentle giant.

User liv_simps wrote: "This is quite clearly harming it? How do you know you're not injuring it more?"

Another comment from haappycat said: "Why would you take it to the beach? Because you guessed it was hurt, you get to decide it gets to die?"