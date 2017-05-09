 

Watch: Crazy footage captures Hong Kong resident risking 21 metre death plunge - to clean windows

Fussy window cleaning reached a new high in Hong Kong this past weekend, when a woman stood on a narrow railing and risked a seven-storey plunge to clean a hard-to reach window on her high-rise apartment.

The Hong Kong apartment dweller stands on a railing and leans out to clean the hard-to-reach window
Source: Apple Daily Hong Kong

This astonishing footage caught on camera by a woman in a neighbouring building, Apple Daily Hong Kong reported.

The video shows the window cleaner standing on a stool on the apartment's balcony before a man, believed to be her husband, holds her by the legs as she climbs onto a narrow balcony railing.

She then leans out over the 21-metre drop below her and briskly shines a small top window next to the balcony.

The woman who filmed the death-defying act of fastidious cleaning told Apple Daily Hong Kong there were two young girls inside the apartment.

