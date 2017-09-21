 

Watch: Cow poking head out of cattle truck narrowly avoids road sign on busy Aussie highway

A cow had a near miss with an overhead road sign while poking its head out of a cattle truck on a busy Melbourne highway.

The animal was filmed by a person in a vehicle following the cattle truck in Melbourne.
Source: 9 NEWS

The bovine was captured on video, that was posted to Facebook yesterday, with its head and legs hanging out the top of a cattle truck as it travelled down the Tullamarine Freeway yesterday around 3.30pm.

"What the hell is that?," someone in the car that the video is being taken from can be heard saying in the full clip. "It's a cow!" another person in the vehicle then exclaims.

"It's going to hit the top of the thing," the first individual states, as the cow's head narrowly squeezes under an overhead road sign, just avoiding disaster.

"Oh s**t, that was close!" one the men then says after the cow makes it under unharmed.

According to reports from Nine News the cow didn't suffer any injuries in the unusual incident. 


