Watch: 'I could kill you'- off duty US cop violently pins black teenager to ground for 'trespassing'

Shocking mobile phone footage shows an off-duty police officer in Illinois pinning down a black teenager after accusing him of trespassing on his lawn.
The video, shot by a friend, shows 15-year-old Jordan Brunson being held on the grass by his neck.
The officer hasn't been named but in a video on 7 News he can be seen and heard shouting "you're on my f****** property, I could f****** kill you."
The cop also says he won't let go until the teenager's friend brings the camera to him.
A cousin of the teen posted the video on Facebook and it has been viewed over 3.5 million times.
A statement released by Lansing Police Department says they had been responding to a large fight involving young people in the area.
"An off-duty Lansing police officer, outside on his personal property, became involved when he was approached by two other subjects involved in the fight.
"One of the juveniles had visible minor injuries, and the other was temporarily detained for further investigation until the arrival of on-duty officers."
