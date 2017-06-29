Watch: 'I could kill you'- off duty US cop violently pins black teenager to ground for 'trespassing'

Shocking mobile phone footage shows an off-duty police officer in Illinois pinning down a black teenager after accusing him of trespassing on his lawn.

The video, shot by a friend, shows 15-year-old Jordan Brunson being held on the grass by his neck.

The officer hasn't been named but in a video on 7 News he can be seen and heard shouting "you're on my f****** property, I could f****** kill you."

The cop also says he won't let go until the teenager's friend brings the camera to him.

A cousin of the teen posted the video on Facebook and it has been viewed over 3.5 million times.

A statement released by Lansing Police Department says they had been responding to a large fight involving young people in the area.

"An off-duty Lansing police officer, outside on his personal property, became involved when he was approached by two other subjects involved in the fight.