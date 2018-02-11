Watch: It could happen to anyone, right? Car drives off carpark level as driver reaches for USB

Source:
A driver is China has been left humiliated after being captured on video crashed and flipped through a second-floor car park barrier.
The driver was reportedly finding his way out of the building and accidentally stepped hard on the accelerator while bending over to pick up an USB cable.
The car crashed through the second-floor car park barrier and flipped off the side of the building.
Fortunately, the driver and a passenger escaped with only minor injuries.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news