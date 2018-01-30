 

Watch: The coolest workplace in the world? Take a tour of the new Amazon Spheres in Seattle

From the fourth floor of a striking rainforest-like conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle, Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos turned toward the top of his newest headquarters building to summon his favourite assistant.

Amazon have created an amazing rainforest environment for their employees to work in.
In a proud little show today for the media and dignitaries - which also doubled as product placement for Amazon's voice assistant - the world's richest man ordered out loud, symbolically: "Alexa, open The Spheres."

The four-story Spheres structure from the outside looks like three connected glass orbs planted into the ground in a caterpillar shape. Lighting mimics a position near the equator, with 12 hours of shade and sun.

Amazon's Amazonesque rainforest-like conservatory is now home to more than 40,000 plants from 50 countries on five continents. Its centrepiece is a 15.2-metre fig tree.

Most plants will flower and some can yield fruit, though visitors must keep their hands off all plant life.

About 90 per cent of the plants were grown and tended to in a suburban greenhouse for years in anticipation for their permanent home in The Spheres.

Though masked by nature, the sleek and minimalist "alternative work space" is also designed to make you forget you're at work, in a startup environment that is rumoured to be aggressively demanding.

"It's comfortable for people first and then we have these plants. And the idea is we connect them with nature. We get them away from their normal desk environment," said Ron Gagliardo, Amazon's leading horticulturist.

The corporate office space, however selfie-worthy, is already such a hit that the company had to create a reservation system to contain the flow of traffic for the time being.

Employees will have to snag a reservation to get in but it's currently already booked out until April.

The building has capacity for about 1,000 people but is more comfortable with about 800 at a time.

