Watch: Cookie-snatching squirrel jumps out of nowhere to startle US police on its tail

Source:Associated Press
Police got more than they bargained for when they went to investigate a case of a squirrel raiding a cookie jar in the US.
They were called to a home in Brockport, New York state, following a report that a squirrel had got into the house and was eating cookies in the kitchen on Saturday.
Officers attempted to round up the intruder but the squirrel bounced wildly around the kitchen, and even landed on an officer.
The thief was finally apprehended without injury.
