Watch: Construction workers race to produce Wuhan hospital in just one week as coronavirus cases near 2000

Construction workers are running around the clock to build a new 1,000-bed hospital in central China's Wuhan City, which is expected to be completed in about a week, in order to treat patients affected by the new coronavirus.

Construction has begun in the city's western suburb. At the moment, hundreds of machines are on site, working for a common goal, to build a new hospital to combat the novel coronavirus.

Veteran Engineer Wu Zhizhen is sparing no efforts in trying to get the job done on time.

"We've received donations of a special film for machines. There's plenty of material in storage, but we don't have enough trucks to transport them here at the moment. Normally they would get here tomorrow. I am coordinating to see if we can get them today. We have to get things done ahead of schedule," said Wu.

The material that Wu mentioned is used to prevent leakage of polluted water and diseases into the land. The site is next to some residential buildings and the construction plan has to ensure their safety.

"We have no technical issues, but we don't have enough time to purchase materials and equipment," said Zhou Pan, a deputy manager of Wuhan Construction.

Not only short on time, but also short of staff. Zhou said his company and three others have to work on a site of 50,000 square metres. The company has had to call on workers to give up their Spring Festival's holidays.

The Death toll from the virus outbreak in China has now risen to 56 with a total of 1975 cases reported.

Wu Zhizhen, a construction worker says he can only rest five hours a day. He says the sense of responsibility drives him to work tirelessly.

"As a Wuhan resident and a construction staff, I have an obligation to contribute all I can," he said.