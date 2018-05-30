Watch: Confronting aerial footage shows fast-moving lava flows destroying homes in Hawaii

New fast-moving lava flows from the Kilauea eruption zone in Hawaii have forced officials to close a highway as the lava claims more homes.

A small explosion of ash was recorded yesterday which sent a vertical plume about 4.5km high.

A portion of Highway 132 has been closed between Lava Tree State Park and Four Corners, Reuters reports.

Hundreds of people have now been ordered to leave the area on Big Island, most of them from the Leilani Estates area.

Multiple fissures remain open and active, and more homes have been burned yesterday as the flows continue.

Lava has also engulfed two wells which tap into steam and gas at the 36MW Puna Geothermal Venture power plant and residents fear it could lead to explosions.

The operator of the plant said it has not been able assess the damage.