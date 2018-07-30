Watch: Competitors gracefully leap from historic 27m high Bosnian bridge into freezing waters

Over 10,000 people gathered in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar today to watch the 452nd annual diving competition, with participants jumping from the historic Old Bridge into the Neretva River.
The competitors leapt from the 27 metre-high bridge into the cold, fast-flowing river below to the excited cheers of spectators.
Lorens Listo won the competition for the 12th time, after receiving ten "tens," or 100 points after two series of jumps.
The competition has been drawing huge crowds of people, eager to witness the daring skill perfected by generations of townsfolk.
This year, there were 18 jumps in the competition, and 22 eagle dives.
Traditionally, the event will be closed by a torch-lighting ceremony.
Diving from the Old Bridge, which was originally built by the Ottomans in 1566, has been a rite of passage for generations.
The bridge is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the country's most famous landmarks.
It was destroyed during Bosnia's 1992-95 war, but was painstakingly rebuilt after the conflict.