Watch: Competitors gracefully leap from historic 27m high Bosnian bridge into freezing waters

Over 10,000 people gathered in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar today to watch the 452nd annual diving competition, with participants jumping from the historic Old Bridge into the Neretva River.

The competitors leapt from the 27 metre-high bridge into the cold, fast-flowing river below to the excited cheers of spectators.

Lorens Listo won the competition for the 12th time, after receiving ten "tens," or 100 points after two series of jumps.

The competition has been drawing huge crowds of people, eager to witness the daring skill perfected by generations of townsfolk.

This year, there were 18 jumps in the competition, and 22 eagle dives.

Traditionally, the event will be closed by a torch-lighting ceremony.

Diving from the Old Bridge, which was originally built by the Ottomans in 1566, has been a rite of passage for generations.

The bridge is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the country's most famous landmarks.

It was destroyed during Bosnia's 1992-95 war, but was painstakingly rebuilt after the conflict.

Over 10,000 spectators gathered to watch the men leap from the historic Mostar bridge into the Neretva River. Source: Associated Press
The Queen's granddaughter has spoken about suffering two miscarriages before having her second child.

Zara Tindall had announced in 2016 that a pregnancy had ended in a miscarriage.

The accomplished equestrian and Olympian has since revealed she later suffered another miscarriage before becoming pregnant with her daughter Lena, who was born in June.

"You don't talk about it because it's too raw," she told the Sunday Times.

"But as with everything, time's a great healer."

Because of how late the first miscarriage was, she had to go through with the birth.

The couple's second loss came earlier in the pregnancy.

"In our case, it was something that was really rare; it was nature saying, 'This one's not right.'." 

The 37-year-old has another daughter, Mia, who was born in 2014.

She now has a daughter, Lena, with husband Mike. Source: Breakfast
Associated Press
Fire officials in Greece have raised the death toll from a wildfire that raged through a coastal area east of Athens to 91 and reported that 25 people are missing six days after blaze.

Before the national fire service updated the official number of fatalities yesterday night, it had stood at 86.

Greek officials previously had not provided a tally of the people reported missing.

The fire sped flames through the village without warning on July 23.

A database maintained by the Centre for the Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters in Brussels shows it as the deadliest wildfire in Europe since 1900.

The vast majority of victims died in the fire itself, though a number drowned in the sea while fleeing the flames.

Dozens of volunteer divers, some of them retired Navy Seals, kept searching the sea yesterday looking for the bodies of more possible victims.

At least 81 people have died in the natural disaster. Source: BBC
