Watch: Competitors gracefully leap from historic 27m high Bosnian bridge into freezing waters

The Queen's granddaughter has spoken about suffering two miscarriages before having her second child.

Zara Tindall had announced in 2016 that a pregnancy had ended in a miscarriage.

The accomplished equestrian and Olympian has since revealed she later suffered another miscarriage before becoming pregnant with her daughter Lena, who was born in June.



"You don't talk about it because it's too raw," she told the Sunday Times.

"But as with everything, time's a great healer."

Because of how late the first miscarriage was, she had to go through with the birth.

The couple's second loss came earlier in the pregnancy.

"In our case, it was something that was really rare; it was nature saying, 'This one's not right.'."