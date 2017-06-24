Watch: Coming through! $25 Million superyacht reverses into anchored boats in Italian Riviera

A multi-million dollar superyacht has been caught plowing into a group of smaller boats moored behind it in the Italian Riviera town of Portofino.

The superyacht, estimated to be worth more than $25 million, made international headlines after footage of the dodgy reverse job was posted to a local Facebook page last week.

The footage, which was captured from a nearby hill, has already been viewed over 400,000 times since it was posted.

Reports from the Mirror UK state the vessel involved in the incident was the 50-metre British luxury liner Tales.

"At the time there was a party of eight onboard, as well as 12 crew members," a Portofino harbour master spokesperson told the Mirror.

"After it had raised its anchor and was on its way out the [captain] could not disengage the gears and it continued sailing backwards, hitting the boats."