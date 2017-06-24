Watch: Coming through! $25 Million superyacht reverses into anchored boats in Italian Riviera

Source:
A multi-million dollar superyacht has been caught plowing into a group of smaller boats moored behind it in the Italian Riviera town of Portofino.
The superyacht, estimated to be worth more than $25 million, made international headlines after footage of the dodgy reverse job was posted to a local Facebook page last week.
The footage, which was captured from a nearby hill, has already been viewed over 400,000 times since it was posted.
Reports from the Mirror UK state the vessel involved in the incident was the 50-metre British luxury liner Tales.
"At the time there was a party of eight onboard, as well as 12 crew members," a Portofino harbour master spokesperson told the Mirror.
"After it had raised its anchor and was on its way out the [captain] could not disengage the gears and it continued sailing backwards, hitting the boats."
It's believed the damage bill to the smaller vessels is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. There were no injuries in the collision.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news