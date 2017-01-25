 

Watch: Comedian's genius reasoning for moving Australia's 'Invasion Day' to May-8

It's not just New Zealand where debate is raging about what date the country's national day should be celebrated on.

For some Aussies, today is Invasion Day, and a new date should be found to celebrate all that is good about Australia.
Source: Facebook: Junkee

In New Zealand, Waitangi Day has long been divisive, and increasingly, some Australians are considering today's celebration of Australia Day an affront to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, some of whom consider it Invasion Day.

Finding another date is a tough sell, but comedian Jordan Raskopoulos reckons the answer is obvious.

May 8.

May 8 you ask?

Say it with an Aussie accent, and it becomes clear, perfectly summing up the Aussie ideal of mateship, and making the celebration of the national day more palitable to those who struggle with January 26.

"Let's imagine that Australia is one big sharehouse," she said in a video posted online yesterday.

"And you live in that sharehouse. And your housemates come home and say ‘We’re going to have a party on Friday night,’ and you say ‘Can we not do it on Friday night? That’s the day my dad died’.

"Good housemates would say 'Sure, let’s have it next week, we want to make sure everyone has a good time. It’s kind of like that, except your housemates moved in without permission, they don’t pay rent, and their dad killed your dad.'"

"Sure, it might be a bit cold in May, but it’s not as cold as ignoring genocide."

Australia

