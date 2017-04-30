Watch: Colossal avalanche cloud tumbles towards Russian ski resort

A mountain guide has captured a colossal avalanche cloud heading towards a Russian ski resort.

The video showing bystanders standing in awe of the huge snow mass as it billows down the Terskol mountainside was posted on Facebook earlier this week.

Oleg Koshkarev can be heard in the video, that's already had over 160,000 views, sending a farewell message to his parents.

"I love you dad. I love you mum," he says.

However, according to 9 News, the avalanche appears to stop mid-mountain.

The resort is located near Europe's highest mountain Elbrus.