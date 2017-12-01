 

Watch: Clumsy black lab blows big moment to present flowers to The Queen

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II went crazy for canines on Thursday, making a flurry of four-legged friends in West Sussex.

The adorable dog wasn't so keen to hand over the bouquet when The Queen visited a charity.
The Queen was visiting Canine Partners in Heyshott, near Midhurst - a charity that trains dogs to assist people with physical disabilities.

A number of dogs were lucky enough to meet the Queen, including a black labrador puppy named Flint, and Yarna, another black lab who tried to present Her Majesty with a bouquet of flowers, but dropped them at zero hour.

The royal visit was arranged to celebrate the charity having 400 dogs helping disabled owners across the UK.

