Watch: Clumsy black lab blows big moment to present flowers to The Queen

Source:Associated Press
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II went crazy for canines on Thursday, making a flurry of four-legged friends in West Sussex.
The Queen was visiting Canine Partners in Heyshott, near Midhurst - a charity that trains dogs to assist people with physical disabilities.
A number of dogs were lucky enough to meet the Queen, including a black labrador puppy named Flint, and Yarna, another black lab who tried to present Her Majesty with a bouquet of flowers, but dropped them at zero hour.
The royal visit was arranged to celebrate the charity having 400 dogs helping disabled owners across the UK.
