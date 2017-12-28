Watch: Close up of New York's iconic Waterford crystal ball to be dropped in Times Square on New Years Eve

Workers today were putting the finishing touches to the Waterford crystal ball that will ring in the new year in New York's Times Square.

The ball, which is 3.65 meters in diameter and weighs almost 5,000 kilograms, is made up of 288 Waterford crystal triangles.

This year Waterford is introducing the "Gift of Serenity" design which features patterns resembling butterflies flying.

"Well we've got an amazing year. It's all going to start of course with the raising and then ultimately the lowering of the Waterford covered crystal ball, the theme of the crystals this year as the Gift of Serenity and God knows after this crazy 2017 serenity is something we all appreciate and need.

"People may need some serenity on the night itself also because it can be a very cold night," said Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Square Alliance.

The Ball contains over 32,000 Philips LED bulbs that can produce over 16 million colors.