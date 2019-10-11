TODAY |

Watch: Climate change protestor's lecture inside plane delays London to Dublin flight

Associated Press
A climate change activist has climbed atop a British Airways plane at London City Airport as demonstrations aiming to alert the world to the dangers of climate change enter a fourth day.

Extinction Rebellion identified the activist as a former Paralympic cyclist. A video streamed by the group showed the activist clinging to the fuselage.

British Airways says that customers were booked onto alternative flights to Amsterdam.

In a separate incident, BBC Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt tweeted that his flight from London to Dublin had been grounded after a protester stood up to deliver a lecture on climate change just as it was to take off.

Activists sought to shut down London City Airport today as part of their wave of protests worldwide.

The plane was taxied back to the gate and the man was escorted away. Source: BBC
