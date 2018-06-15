Watch: Clean-up efforts continue days after devastating Guatemala volcano erupts

Search, rescue and restoration efforts continue in Escuintla, one of the worst-hit cities in the powerful eruption of a highly active volcano near Guatemala's capital.

Today, 11 days after the Fuego Volcano exploded on June 3, rescuers from Spain, Mexico and Guatemala were still working hard to find those missing in the piled-up ruins and volcanic ash.

Among the group of local and international rescue teams was a local resident, Hugo Daniel Nieto, whose heartbreaking story attracted the attention of a China Central Television (CCTV) reporter.

"I lost almost all my family, including my wife and son. Forty-six people of my family died and we have only found five bodies. I have never encountered such a serious disaster and never thought of such a powerful eruption. Now who can live here? The place is a mess and not suitable for living. It has become a sea of volcanic ash," said Nieto.

As the volcano is still in an active state, rescuers and people in the affected area must evacuate if an emergency arises.

Elmer, a local resident, told the reporter that everyone must immediately leave if there is an alarm, because volcanic eruptions in this area are very frequent and they have to stay alert.

Aside from the still active volcano, post-disaster restoration has also been difficult due to the hot weather.

"For example, the surface temperature of the road you just walked by can reach as high as 50-60 degrees Celsius. But our team still continues to work in hope of bringing more help and support to the affected families," said Milton Galindo, a military officer.

So far, the death toll of the eruption has climbed to 110, with nearly 200 people still missing and around 1.72 million affected. The eruption is believed to be the strongest one recorded in the last four decades.