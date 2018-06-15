 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Clean-up efforts continue days after devastating Guatemala volcano erupts

share

Source:

Associated Press

Search, rescue and restoration efforts continue in Escuintla, one of the worst-hit cities in the powerful eruption of a highly active volcano near Guatemala's capital.

Escuintla was one of the worst-hit cities after the Fuego Volcano erupted on June 3.
Source: Associated Press

Today, 11 days after the Fuego Volcano exploded on June 3, rescuers from Spain, Mexico and Guatemala were still working hard to find those missing in the piled-up ruins and volcanic ash.

Among the group of local and international rescue teams was a local resident, Hugo Daniel Nieto, whose heartbreaking story attracted the attention of a China Central Television (CCTV) reporter.

"I lost almost all my family, including my wife and son. Forty-six people of my family died and we have only found five bodies. I have never encountered such a serious disaster and never thought of such a powerful eruption. Now who can live here? The place is a mess and not suitable for living. It has become a sea of volcanic ash," said Nieto.

As the volcano is still in an active state, rescuers and people in the affected area must evacuate if an emergency arises.

Elmer, a local resident, told the reporter that everyone must immediately leave if there is an alarm, because volcanic eruptions in this area are very frequent and they have to stay alert.

Aside from the still active volcano, post-disaster restoration has also been difficult due to the hot weather.

"For example, the surface temperature of the road you just walked by can reach as high as 50-60 degrees Celsius. But our team still continues to work in hope of bringing more help and support to the affected families," said Milton Galindo, a military officer.

So far, the death toll of the eruption has climbed to 110, with nearly 200 people still missing and around 1.72 million affected. The eruption is believed to be the strongest one recorded in the last four decades.

Yesterday, Pacaya, another volcano in the country, also erupted, sending 3,500-meter-high plumes into the sky and forcing the La Aurora International Airport in the capital to temporarily close.

Related

Central and South America

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

2
Police car generic.

Police at the scene after woman shot at Tauranga address

01:25
3
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Most watched video: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


4

Minimum wage being raised for public servants

5
Simon Mannering in action during the New Zealand Warriors' NRL match against the North Queensland Cowboys NRL Rugby League Telstra Premiership game played at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on April 7th 2018. Copyright photo; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Cowboys cut into Warriors lead just before halftime

02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Families with children kicked out of state housing for not paying their rent

Housing New Zealand evicted 87 families between 2014-15 and 2017-18.


01:50
Dunedin man Malcolm Diack has New Zealand's only locust farm registered for human consumption.

'Crunch, crunch!' Protein-rich locusts might be coming to a dinner plate near you

Dunedin's Malcom Diack has filled two shipping containers with more than 20,000 locusts as demand surges.

00:53
The Prime Minister's final week before going on maternity leave has been anything but smooth.

Watch: 'It hasn't been a good week for the Government' – 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch on tough few days for Jacinda Ardern

Ms Ardern is due to give birth on Sunday, but her final week of work hasn't gone smoothly.


03:22
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era

Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu will represent her country at age-grade international sevens later this year.


'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

Renata Apatu was the co-owner of 28,000-hectare Ngamatea Station in Hawke's Bay.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 