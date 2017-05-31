 

Watch: Circus bear in Ukraine jumps into the audience after trainer drops leash

A circus bear in Ukraine jumped out of the ring into the audience, injuring a number of people.

Others were hurt in a stampede caused by the panic.

A number of people were hurt in a resulting stampede caused by the panic in the Ukrainian city of Bila Tserkva.
Shocking footage of the incident shows the brown bear at first obeying the commands of its trainer in the city of Bila Tserkva.

Moments later the trainer became distracted and let go of the bear's leash, and almost immediately the animal pounced into the crowd, leaving several injured, My Kyiv reported.

Footage shows the bear back inside the ring again but many spectators were hurt in a stampede caused by the panic.

Police were reportedly alerted to the attack by media reports and only then started an investigation.

The condition of the injured circus goers or the bear is not known.

