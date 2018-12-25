TODAY |

Watch: Christmas carols ring out in Bethlehem's Manger Square

Associated Press
Pilgrims from around the world flocked to Bethlehem today for what was believed to be the biblical West Bank city's largest Christmas celebrations in years.

Hundreds of locals and foreign visitors milled in Manger Square, where Christmas songs were being performed on a stage.

Crowds flooded the Church of the Nativity, venerated as the traditional site of Jesus's birth, and waited to descend into the ancient grotto.

The Palestinian tourism minister said all Bethlehem hotels were fully booked, and the city was preparing to host an "astounding" 10,000 tourists overnight.

