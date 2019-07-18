Watch: Christchurch mosque attacks survivor meets President Trump at White House - 'Thank you for supporting us'

A Christchurch terror attack survivor has met with US President Donald Trump as part of a meeting with victims of religious persecution in the White House's Oval Office today.

Fifty-one people were killed in attacks in the Linwood and Al Noor mosques on March 15. Farid Ahmed's wife of 24 years was killed following the shooting at Al Noor mosque.

Mr Ahmed thanked Mr Trump for his leadership and "standing up for humanity".

"Thank you for supporting us after the March 15 tragedy in Christchurch," he said to Mr Trump as they sat together.

“God bless you and God bless the United States."

Mr Trump said what happened in Christchurch was a terrible event.

In a remembrance service held two weeks after the attacks, Mr Ahmed forgave the alleged gunman, saying, "I have chosen peace, I have chosen love and I have forgiven."



During today's meeting, Mr Trump told the survivors from religious maltreatment, who came from 17 different countries, "each of you has now become a witness to the importance of advancing religious liberty all around the world. It's about religious liberty."

