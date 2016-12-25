Watch: Chinese truck driver stops would-be thief with Hollywood-style acrobatic leap off robber's getaway scooter

A keen-sighted trucker got revenge on a thief who snatched his mobile phone in spectacular fashion by dramatically kicking the crook clean off his bike to retrieve his stolen phone in south China's Guangdong Province recently.

A knock at his cab window startled the napping trucker in Foshan City, who awoke from his slumber and took out his phone to call the shipper he had been waiting for. Suddenly, a hand stretched in and grabbed the phone away, leaving the stunned trucker to watch as the thief sped away on his scooter.

"I just took out my phone to call the shipper. Before the call could connect he just grabbed it," said the trucker, surnamed Huo.

"It is tough for trucker to lost his phone," Huo added.

Later that morning, Huo saw an oncoming scooter and recognized the rider as the earlier phone thief. He ran from his truck and stood in the center of the road, bravely facing off with his earlier nemesis who approached him at full speed.

Just as the bike looked set to collide with the trucker, Huo leapt in the air and sensationally delivered a Kung Fu-style kick to the rider, spectacularly bringing the thief and his bike crashing to the ground. But Huo was not finished there, and seized upon the chance to confront the thief and deliver another knock-out blow before retrieving his phone.

"I asked him why he stole my phone. He said his did not mean to do it but to help me make the call to the shipper. He went so far as to distort the facts," said Huo.

The incident occurred nearby a second-hand car market, where lots of truckers park every night. Huo is reportedly not the only victim of phone theft in the area.