Watch: Chilling moment woman is rescued from shipping container after being imprisoned by serial killer

Source:

Associated Press

After hearing a woman's screams inside a large metal shipping container, investigators sawed and pried it open, rescuing the woman who had been chained inside for about two months by a serial killer, according to new videos released by prosecutors.

The videos also show Todd Kohlhepp, in cold and emotionless detail, confessing to killing seven people in South Carolina. He pleaded guilty two weeks ago to avoid the death penalty and was sentenced to life in prison.

Yesterday, prosecutors released several videos, dozens of pictures and hundreds of pages of evidence against him.

In the rescue video, once the container was opened after the 10-minute operation, officers walked in carefully with their hands on their guns and found a clothed Kala Brown, sitting on the floor with a chain around her neck stretching to the wall.

"Do you know where your buddy is?" an officer said.

"Charlie? He shot him," she said quietly.

"Who did?"

"Todd Kohlhepp shot Charlie Carver three times in the chest, wrapped him in a blue tarp, put him in the bucket of the tractor, locked me down here. I've never seen him again. He says he's dead and buried. He says there are several bodies dead and buried out here," she said.

Investigators found three bodies on the rural Spartanburg County property. They had gone to the land on November 3 to look for Ms Brown and her boyfriend, 32-year-old Charles Carver. The couple had been missing for two months, and Ms Brown's cellphone indicated she might have been in the area when she vanished.

Kohlhepp also pleaded guilty to raping Ms Brown. Victims of sexual assault are typically not identified, but Brown has spoken publicly about her traumatic experience, appearing on Dr Phil's television show in February.

Authorities say on the way to the hospital, Ms Brown told them about how Kohlhepp confessed to killing a married couple before she was captured, and about killing four people at a Spartanburg County motorcycle shop — murders that were unsolved for 13 years.

After authorities let Kohlhepp talk to his mother and promised to give her money from his accounts, he confessed in several other videos released by prosecutors.

