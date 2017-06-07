Watch: Child almost hit by car after chasing bubble onto the road

Source:
A bubble almost caused a horrific accident in Alberta, Canada, after a small boy ran out onto the road as a car was passing.
The quick-thinking driver slammed on the brakes, narrowly missing the youngster.
The footage was posted by the driver to YouTube last week, captioned: "Had I been texting, playing with the radio, or anything, this kid would have been hit for sure."
"Even just the bubble he was chasing gave me a warning sign that there were kids there. Luckily I wasn't going any faster either."
It has had over 133,000 views.
