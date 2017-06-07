Watch: Child almost hit by car after chasing bubble onto the road

A bubble almost caused a horrific accident in Alberta, Canada, after a small boy ran out onto the road as a car was passing.

The quick-thinking driver slammed on the brakes, narrowly missing the youngster.

The footage was posted by the driver to YouTube last week, captioned: "Had I been texting, playing with the radio, or anything, this kid would have been hit for sure."

"Even just the bubble he was chasing gave me a warning sign that there were kids there. Luckily I wasn't going any faster either."