Watch: Cheeky squirrel brazenly steals chocolate bar from convenience store

A number of sneaky squirrels have been caught on camera stealing chocolate bars at a convenience store in Toronto, Canada.

Store owner Paul Kim says he's seen the thieves slink in every Autumn for the past nine years, but 2016 showed an increase in the robberies with one to two of the rodents visiting daily.

"I always see them sneaking outside the door, looking in my store, and even right at me!" Kim told online newpaper The Spec.

"They come in and take Crunchies, Crispy Crunch, Wonderbar."

Kim's daughter Cindy said they've lost almost 50 bars this season, prompting her to set up surveillance cameras to catch the robbers in the act.