Watch: Cheeky Prince Harry leaves children in fits of laughter as water is thrown on them at nature camp

Prince Harry has left a group of children in fits of laughter while visiting a conservation group.

The prince helped the children build tents with limited resources at the Wilderness Foundation in Chatham Green near Chelmsford in Essex, England.

The school children were left a little wet when the prince and camp leaders tested their tent building skills by dumping water on them.

The prince laughed as the children emerged soaked from their tents.

The environmentally conscious prince paid a visit to the Chatham Green Project after hearing about their work with children in the UK.

The project teaches 3000 pupils each year to take action to protect the countryside and the wider environment.