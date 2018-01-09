 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch as cheeky child interrupts dad's big moment being interviewed by Al Jazeera

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Al Jazeera TV has had their very own "BBC moment" after a father was interrupted by his child during a live interview.

Al Jazeera had its own "BBC moment" when a man's interview was hijacked by his son.
Source: AlJazeera

Film historian Daniel Smith-Rowsey was giving an interview via Skype following the Golden Globes when his child popped into view.

"Um, that's my child excuse me," Mr Smith-Rowsey says as his five-year-old appears on camera.

Presenter Sohail Rahman tells Mr Smith-Rowsey his child is more than welcome to partake in the interview.

"Ok, he wants to be part of this," says the boy's father.

Despite having his son drive a truck down his arm, Mr Smith-Rowsey remains unflinching and continues on with the interview.

Since the interview aired yesterday the video been viewed over 200,000 times on social media.

Al Jazeera has called the interview its "BBC moment" following a video which went viral last year of a father being interrupted on the BBC during a live interview.

Related

Middle East

Movies

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
If you're expecting, you might want to consider whether your baby will share a name with plenty of others.

The most rejected baby names in New Zealand revealed

00:29
2
Safraz Ahmed got lucky, only to waste his second chance against the Black Caps.

LIVE: Munro goes for a duck as Black Caps chase 247 against Pakistan

3
Levin Lucky Lotto owner Dave Lyons has heard plenty of rumours about who won the $6.5m

Do you have a $6.5 million-winning Lotto ticket in your wallet?


00:30
4
The Renegades lost after the batsman Hogg dropped, Ashton Turner, went on to score 70 from 36 for the Scorchers.

Aussie legend Brad Hogg costs BBL team after dropping sitter because he was too busy signing autographs

5
An unknown person has been broadcasting N.W.A's 'F*** tha Police' rap song over official Police frequencies.

Rap song 'F*** tha Police' broadcast over Dunedin police radio frequency

Beauden Barrett and fiancee Hannah Laity

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and partner engaged after Fiji holiday proposal

The All Blacks first-five popped the question yesterday.

02:05
Iwi and West Auckland community members say the government are moving too slowly.

Iwi wants Auckland's Waitakere Ranges completely closed to public as kauri 'facing extinction' through dieback

Te Kawerau a Maki says government action can't some soon enough.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:02
Keala Settle is of Maori descent, lives in the US and has family in New Zealand.

Maori artist's song This Is Me wins Golden Globe for best Film Original Song

Keala Settle is of Maori descent and lives in the US and has family in New Zealand.


00:30
Messing made comments about E! presenters’ pay – while being interview by an E! presenter.

From black dresses to Oprah Winfrey - All the action from the 2018 Golden Globes

The 75th Golden Globe Awards are set to be an interesting affair.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 