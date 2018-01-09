Watch as cheeky child interrupts dad's big moment being interviewed by Al Jazeera

Source:
Al Jazeera TV has had their very own "BBC moment" after a father was interrupted by his child during a live interview.
Film historian Daniel Smith-Rowsey was giving an interview via Skype following the Golden Globes when his child popped into view.
"Um, that's my child excuse me," Mr Smith-Rowsey says as his five-year-old appears on camera.
Presenter Sohail Rahman tells Mr Smith-Rowsey his child is more than welcome to partake in the interview.
"Ok, he wants to be part of this," says the boy's father.
Despite having his son drive a truck down his arm, Mr Smith-Rowsey remains unflinching and continues on with the interview.
Since the interview aired yesterday the video been viewed over 200,000 times on social media.
Al Jazeera has called the interview its "BBC moment" following a video which went viral last year of a father being interrupted on the BBC during a live interview.
