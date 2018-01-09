Watch as cheeky child interrupts dad's big moment being interviewed by Al Jazeera

Al Jazeera TV has had their very own "BBC moment" after a father was interrupted by his child during a live interview.

Film historian Daniel Smith-Rowsey was giving an interview via Skype following the Golden Globes when his child popped into view.

"Um, that's my child excuse me," Mr Smith-Rowsey says as his five-year-old appears on camera.

Presenter Sohail Rahman tells Mr Smith-Rowsey his child is more than welcome to partake in the interview.

"Ok, he wants to be part of this," says the boy's father.

Despite having his son drive a truck down his arm, Mr Smith-Rowsey remains unflinching and continues on with the interview.

Since the interview aired yesterday the video been viewed over 200,000 times on social media.