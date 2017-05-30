 

Watch: Cheeky Aussie cops leave selfie reminder on drunk man's phone after safe ride home

Two Tasmanian police officers who took a drunk man home in Launceston made sure he knew how he got home safely, by leaving a selfie on his phone, taken in his bedroom.

These two Tasmanian cops took Reece Park home after he was found unresponsive in the back of a taxi.
Source: Sunrise

A friend of the man uploaded a screen grab to social media showing his friend, Reece Parks, in bed giving a thumbs up while a male and female police officer smile in a selfie taken at the end of his bed.

"So was just looking through my phone and turns out these good c***s took some banger selfies after they took my drunk ass home. Bloody legends," Mr Parks wrote.

Senior Sergeant Craig Fox of Tasmania Police said police were contacted by a taxi company for assistance in getting the man home. 

"When police arrived, they found out his address, took the man home and waited for a friend to arrive to look after him," 9 News quoted Mr Fox as saying.

"Because he was a bit worse for wear, our officers took the opportunity to record the moment with a selfie in the likely event he could not remember how he got home."

We were lucky enough to figure out his address"
Constable Jeremy Blythe

Channel Seven reported Mr Parks woke up Sunday morning to find the photo on his phone.

He told Sunrise he's not sure what happened on Saturday night, "just a few beers gone bad, I guess."

Constable Jeremy Blythe, one of the officers who took him home, said: "We got called to a taxi. He was a little bit unresponsive, didn't know where he lived. He wasn't saying very much so we tried to locate where he was and we were lucky enough to figure out his address."

Fellow officer Constable Natalie Siggins said the police are often called out to assist taxi drivers.

"People's friends have put them in taxis thinking they'll get themselves home safe. But unfortunately they end up like Reece asleep in the back seat and unable to get themselves all the way home."

