Watch: Charles helps wheelchair-using Prince William shoot basketball hoops

Britain's Prince William got a little help from his father, Prince Charles, today as he tried to play wheelchair basketball during a tour of a rehabilitation centre for members of the military.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The moment came as William, the Duke of Cambridge, visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre near Loughborough, accompanied by his wife, Kate, his father and his stepmother, the Duchess of Cornwall.

When the royals stopped to watch officers and patients play a game of wheelchair basketball, William took up an invitation from Major Les Reid, who loaned him his wheelchair to try and shoot a few hoops himself.

But he failed to score repeatedly and Charles stepped in to help his son by pushing the wheelchair closer to the basket.

William still managed to miss his shot, forcing his father to give him a pep talk by gently shaking his shoulders.