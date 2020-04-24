TODAY |

Watch: Charles and Camilla awkwardly clap for Britain's health service

Source:  1 NEWS

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have shown their appreciation for Britain's National Health Service, although their presentation perhaps needed a little work.

Charles, who contracted Covid-19, and his wife showed their appreciation for the NHS, although their delivery was a little stilted. Source: Clarence House

The pair stepped outside their front door to join others who were showing their appreciation for frontline health workers.

Unfortunately, the video of their kind-hearted gesture was somewhat stilted, with Camilla pausing awkwardly a number of times as Charles closed the door behind her.

They then stared at the camera as they clapped.

Charles contracted Covid-19 coronavirus last month but has since recovered.

Over 138,000 people in the UK have fallen ill with the virus, with nearly 19,000 deaths. 

