Watch: Charles and Camilla awkwardly clap for Britain's health service

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have shown their appreciation for Britain's National Health Service, although their presentation perhaps needed a little work.

The pair stepped outside their front door to join others who were showing their appreciation for frontline health workers.

Unfortunately, the video of their kind-hearted gesture was somewhat stilted, with Camilla pausing awkwardly a number of times as Charles closed the door behind her.

They then stared at the camera as they clapped.

Charles contracted Covid-19 coronavirus last month but has since recovered.