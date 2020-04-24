Watch: Charles and Camilla awkwardly clap for Britain's health service

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have shown their appreciation for Britain's National Health Service, although their presentation perhaps needed a little work.
The pair stepped outside their front door to join others who were showing their appreciation for frontline health workers.
Unfortunately, the video of their kind-hearted gesture was somewhat stilted, with Camilla pausing awkwardly a number of times as Charles closed the door behind her.
They then stared at the camera as they clapped.
Charles contracted Covid-19 coronavirus last month but has since recovered.
Over 138,000 people in the UK have fallen ill with the virus, with nearly 19,000 deaths.