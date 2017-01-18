Watch: How about this for a character reference! Obama stuns surprised press secretary with jaw-dropping tribute

President Barack Obama has made a surprise interruption in the White House briefing room to honour press secretary Josh Earnest during his final briefing today.

Obama praised Earnest for his integrity and responsiveness to the press, calling him a "really, really good man".

A video captured his incredible tribute to a very surprised Earnest.

Earnest joined the Obama campaign as a press aide during the 2008 campaign in Iowa.

He joined the administration when Obama entered the White House and has been on the communications team ever since.