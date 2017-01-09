 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Chaotic scenes in aftermath of deadly Palestinian truck attack in Jerusalem

share

Source:

Associated Press

A Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem overnight, killing four soldiers and wounding 15 others in one of the deadliest attacks of a more than yearlong campaign of violence.

Footage released by Israeli police shows the immediate aftermath of the attack which saw four people killed.
Source: Associated Press

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the driver was a supporter of the ISIS, and suggested the attack was inspired by similar assaults in Europe, without providing any evidence. Palestinians with no known links to the group have carried out vehicular assaults in the past.

"We know the identity of the attacker. According to all the signs, he was a supporter of the Islamic State," he said in a statement delivered at the attack site. "We know that there is a sequence of terror attacks. There definitely could be a connection between them, from France to Berlin and now Jerusalem."

Security camera footage shown on Israeli Channel 2 TV showed the truck barreling at a high speed off the road and into the crowd of people in the Armon Hanatziv neighbourhood. The truck is seen backing up quickly, apparently trying to crush more people, before the driver was shot dead.

"There was no sense in that reverse," Leah Schreiber, a witness, told reporters. "He drove backward to crush more people. That was really clear."

While Israel has arrested several Palestinians accused of traveling to Syria to fight with the group, ISIS is not known to have a presence in Israel or the Palestinian areas. Israel has said two gunmen who carried out a deadly shooting in Tel Aviv last June were inspired by ISIS, but not members.

Mr Netanyahu said Israel had blockaded Jabel Mukaber, the nearby Palestinian neighborhood in east Jerusalem where the attacker lived. He said Israel was planning other steps, but did not elaborate.

He said the dead were all soldiers — three women and a man. Israel's national rescue service said one of the 15 wounded was in serious condition.

The attack matched the deadliest in a more than yearlong wave of Palestinian shooting, stabbing and vehicular attacks against Israelis. The two gunmen in last June's attack in Tel Aviv also killed four people, who were eating dinner at a popular tourist spot.

Israeli police investigates the scene of an attack in Jerusalem Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. A Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem on Sunday, killing four people and wounding 15 others, Israeli police and rescue services said, in one of the deadliest attacks of a more than yearlong campaign of violence. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Israeli police investigates the scene of an attack in Jerusalem.

Source: Associated Press

Since September 2015, Palestinian attackers have killed 40 Israelis and two visiting Americans. During that time, 230 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire.

The violence has slowed of late, but tensions have been rising since President-elect Donald Trump promised to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The Palestinians claim Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem as their capital, and have warned that moving the embassy would cross a "red line" and undermine negotiations over one of the most sensitive issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Related

Middle East

FILE - This May 17, 2016 file photo shows construction on land owned by Palestinian Mohammad Abu Ta'a, in east Jerusalem. Abu Ta'a discovered some years ago that the Israeli government had expropriated the piece of land in Jerusalem belonging to his family and handed it over to a leading organization that oversees Jewish settlement building in the West Bank. The U.N. Security Council prepared Friday for perhaps its biggest vote in recent history as the United States weighed abstaining from a resolution that would condemn Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. Behind the scenes, U.S. and Israeli officials exchanged surprisingly sharp words for allies. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Israel halts $8.6 million to UN in protest over settlements vote

00:21
New Zealand played a big part bringing about the resolution condemning Israel's settlement policy.

Australian senator unleashes on NZ over Israel, says 'we should look at further cutting benefits' for Kiwis

John Armstrong: Security Council resolution gives Israel a serious case of the heebie-jeebies
00:21
New Zealand played a big part bringing about the resolution condemning Israel's settlement policy.

Watch: Protesters march against NZ Government's support of UN's Israel resolution

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Close to 70 firefighters have been called to fight a blaze in a West Auckland factory.

Almost 70 firefighters tackle factory blaze in West Auckland

2

'It could have blown up' - Shortland Street star helps rescue man trapped in blazing car

00:12
3
The actors are all friends, but this reaction to the La La Land actor's win was certainly one out of the bag.

Watch: Actors Ryan Reynolds, Andrew Garfield lock lips in crowd as Ryan Gosling wins Golden Globe

02:08
4
Streep delivered an emotional critique of Donald Trump's treatment of a disabled journalist.

Golden night for La La Land at the Globes – but Meryl Streep delivers the standout moment

5

Victim of vicious attack dies over a year after beating outside Denny's restaurant

00:24
The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

'It's hard work posing' - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen take break from photos, sit on red carpet

The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

00:30
Footage released by Israeli police shows the immediate aftermath of the attack which saw four people killed.

Watch: Chaotic scenes in aftermath of deadly Palestinian truck attack in Jerusalem

Fifteen others were wounded in what's thought to be an ISIS inspired attack.

00:52
Bill English says a decision was made not to attend in light of high-profile events at previous Waitangi Day commemorations at Te Tii Marae.

Watch: Bill English explains Waitangi snub, says Kiwis 'cringe' at annual protests, keen for day 'we're proud of'

The Prime Minister says the decision of the marae's committee not to let him speak is disrespectful.

00:26
The Westworld star told women they shouldn’t wear a dress if they don’t want to, saying "your worth is more than that".

Golden Globes red carpet: 'Dresses aren't a requirement' - actress Evan Rachel Wood explains why she suited up

The stars turned out at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in their best threads ahead of the 74th Golden Globes.

00:31
Atlanta will be left with a few battered bodies after Adams muscled up in the paint and didn't stop for anyone.

You can vote: OKC Thunder campaigning to make Steven Adams New Zealand's first ever NBA All Star

Posters, video highlights and advertisements have all been used to promote the big Kiwi - but how do everyday New Zealand fans get in on voting for Adams?


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ