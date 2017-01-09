Watch: Chaotic scenes in aftermath of deadly Palestinian truck attack in Jerusalem

A Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem overnight, killing four soldiers and wounding 15 others in one of the deadliest attacks of a more than yearlong campaign of violence.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the driver was a supporter of the ISIS, and suggested the attack was inspired by similar assaults in Europe, without providing any evidence. Palestinians with no known links to the group have carried out vehicular assaults in the past.

"We know the identity of the attacker. According to all the signs, he was a supporter of the Islamic State," he said in a statement delivered at the attack site. "We know that there is a sequence of terror attacks. There definitely could be a connection between them, from France to Berlin and now Jerusalem."

Security camera footage shown on Israeli Channel 2 TV showed the truck barreling at a high speed off the road and into the crowd of people in the Armon Hanatziv neighbourhood. The truck is seen backing up quickly, apparently trying to crush more people, before the driver was shot dead.

"There was no sense in that reverse," Leah Schreiber, a witness, told reporters. "He drove backward to crush more people. That was really clear."

While Israel has arrested several Palestinians accused of traveling to Syria to fight with the group, ISIS is not known to have a presence in Israel or the Palestinian areas. Israel has said two gunmen who carried out a deadly shooting in Tel Aviv last June were inspired by ISIS, but not members.

Mr Netanyahu said Israel had blockaded Jabel Mukaber, the nearby Palestinian neighborhood in east Jerusalem where the attacker lived. He said Israel was planning other steps, but did not elaborate.

He said the dead were all soldiers — three women and a man. Israel's national rescue service said one of the 15 wounded was in serious condition.

The attack matched the deadliest in a more than yearlong wave of Palestinian shooting, stabbing and vehicular attacks against Israelis. The two gunmen in last June's attack in Tel Aviv also killed four people, who were eating dinner at a popular tourist spot.

Israeli police investigates the scene of an attack in Jerusalem. Source: Associated Press

Since September 2015, Palestinian attackers have killed 40 Israelis and two visiting Americans. During that time, 230 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire.

The violence has slowed of late, but tensions have been rising since President-elect Donald Trump promised to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.