Watch: Chaotic scenes after mezzanine floor collapses in Jakarta Stock Exchange

A structure inside the Jakarta Stock Exchange tower collapsed today, injuring more than two dozen people and forcing a chaotic evacuation.

MetroTV footage showed the lobby strewn with debris and people being helped out of the building while others lay on the grass or steps outside the tower.

National police spokesman Setyo Wasisto say the structure that collapsed was a mezzanine floor.

Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said hundreds of students were visiting the stock exchange at the time.

There was no immediate explanation for the collapse.

MetroTV said 15 ambulances were deployed to take victims to hospitals.

A spokeswoman for Jakarta's Siloam Hospital says it has received more than two dozen victims from the Jakarta Stock Exchange tower, where part of a mezzanine floor collapsed into the lobby.

The spokeswoman said the seriousness of the injuries of the 28 people was still being assessed.