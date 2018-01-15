 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Chaotic scenes after mezzanine floor collapses in Jakarta Stock Exchange

share

Source:

Associated Press

A structure inside the Jakarta Stock Exchange tower collapsed today, injuring more than two dozen people and forcing a chaotic evacuation.

The lobby is strewn with debris as people leave the building and lie on the grass and steps outside.
Source: Associated Press

MetroTV footage showed the lobby strewn with debris and people being helped out of the building while others lay on the grass or steps outside the tower.

National police spokesman Setyo Wasisto say the structure that collapsed was a mezzanine floor.

Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said hundreds of students were visiting the stock exchange at the time.

There was no immediate explanation for the collapse.

MetroTV said 15 ambulances were deployed to take victims to hospitals.

A spokeswoman for Jakarta's Siloam Hospital says it has received more than two dozen victims from the Jakarta Stock Exchange tower, where part of a mezzanine floor collapsed into the lobby.

The spokeswoman said the seriousness of the injuries of the 28 people was still being assessed.


Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
TVNZ 1 Breakfast hosts Jack Tame and Hayley Holt

Hayley Holt to join Breakfast as Hilary Barry moves to Seven Sharp

2
A trailer full of sheep was left on the state highway near the town of Milton for up to an hour, an on-looker told 1 NEWS.

Trailer full of sheep reportedly left in sweltering Otago sun for nearly an hour

3
Police car generic.

Teens and boy, 12, wanted after pizza delivery man attacked and robbed in Napier

4
Eliza Dushku said she was allegedly sexually assaulted during filming of True Lies.

Eliza Dushku says she was sexually assaulted during filming of True Lies when she was 12

5

Yellow Pages called 'blatant paper-waste' as users urged to opt out with deadline looming

02:07
Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town are keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

Two weeks free dental care for Wairoa sees town 'inundated' with those struggling, get a checkup

Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town were keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:32
Professor Paul Moon says making te reo compulsory isn't the answer to regenerating the language.

'If the language was a patient it would be on life support' - Historian believes Te Reo Maori in dire straits

Professor Paul Moon says current approaches aimed at revitalising te reo aren't working.

Police car generic.

Teens and boy, 12, wanted after pizza delivery man attacked and robbed in Napier

The youths called in a pizza order and waited for the 22-year-old male victim to arrive late last night.


02:15
Residents are quickly adapting to the hottest spell since records began.

Total fire ban for Otago and Southland as temperatures of up to 35 degrees hit lower South Island

Fire and Emergency are calling for people to be extra vigilant in the extreme heat.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 