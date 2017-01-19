 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: 'This will change today' - tearful outgoing NSW Premier vows to devote time to sick mum, dad and sister

share

Source:

AAP

NSW Premier Mike Baird has announced he's quitting politics.

Mr Baird announced today that it was time to hand over the reins to a new premier for the state.

"Serving as premier of NSW has been a tremendous honour, but I have made clear from the beginning that I was in politics to make a difference, and then move on. After 10 years in public life, this moment for me has arrived," he said.

Mike Baird shocked Australia by announcing he was stepping down from politics.
Source: Nine News

He said a new premier will be appointed next week.

"Next week there will be a Liberal party-room meeting and a spill of leadership positions. Following that meeting, I will resign from parliament, effective immediately."

"I am immensely proud of what Barry O'Farrell and I - together with Andrew Stoner, Troy Grant, John Barilaro and our teams - have achieved over the past six years," he said.

Last year proved to be a tough year for the premier with issues including the controversial greyhound racing ban, council amalgamations and lock-out laws that divided public opinion.

While admitting politics over the past few months has been tough, he said family issues were a lot tougher.

His father, who was the primary carer for his mother who has muscular dystrophy, has gone through open-heart surgery. His sister has had a reoccurance of cancer.

Mr Baird hugged his wife and three children as the press conference wound up.

Malcolm Turnbull has thanked retiring NSW Premier Mike Baird for his "remarkable leadership".

Mr Turnbull wished him the best and thanked him for showing remarkable leadership to get NSW moving again, particularly through building infrastructure.


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:33
1
It was a wild ride for those on board a Jetstar flight to Wellington yesterday.

Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

00:31
2
Shocking video has emerged of an elderly couple being attacked while sitting in the back of a taxi in Birmingham.

Video: Elderly woman knocked out by rock thrown by reckless teens

00:17
3
The video was taken on the set of upcoming film A Dog's Purpose, and the American Humane Association is investigating.

'Just throw him in!' Treatment of dog forced into water prompts investigation into Hollywood film


01:13
4
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

00:42
5
Richard Wilkins didn't take kindly to Tim Gilbert and Sylvia Jeffrey's humour on Nine's Today Show.

Video: Aussie journo walks off live TV show after colleagues poke fun at his 'stegosaurus' hair

00:33
It was a wild ride for those on board a Jetstar flight to Wellington yesterday.

Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

A visitor from Australia had her camera rolling as the plane touched down.

00:18
The city is enduring strong gusts today which have disrupted the transport system.

Clear skies in Wellington as severe weather passes but thunderstorms could hit Auckland, Northland later today

There was widespread transport disruption in the capital today due to the severe weather.

02:14
New York-based Chris Liddell has been assistant to the President-elect.

Kiwi appointed senior aide to Donald Trump 'doesn't bring a lot of ego and he just gets things done'

New York-based Chris Liddell has been assistant to the President-elect.

01:13
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

Sianne Dougherty stunned our friends from Te Karere yesterday with this impromptu performance.

00:28
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

John Armstrong: Pike River re-entry never going to happen

Hard as it is for the families, they should be wary of politicians' promises, our columnist says.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ