Watch: 'This will change today' - tearful outgoing NSW Premier vows to devote time to sick mum, dad and sister

NSW Premier Mike Baird has announced he's quitting politics.

Mr Baird announced today that it was time to hand over the reins to a new premier for the state.

"Serving as premier of NSW has been a tremendous honour, but I have made clear from the beginning that I was in politics to make a difference, and then move on. After 10 years in public life, this moment for me has arrived," he said.

He said a new premier will be appointed next week.

"Next week there will be a Liberal party-room meeting and a spill of leadership positions. Following that meeting, I will resign from parliament, effective immediately."

"I am immensely proud of what Barry O'Farrell and I - together with Andrew Stoner, Troy Grant, John Barilaro and our teams - have achieved over the past six years," he said.

Last year proved to be a tough year for the premier with issues including the controversial greyhound racing ban, council amalgamations and lock-out laws that divided public opinion.

While admitting politics over the past few months has been tough, he said family issues were a lot tougher.

His father, who was the primary carer for his mother who has muscular dystrophy, has gone through open-heart surgery. His sister has had a reoccurance of cancer.



Mr Baird hugged his wife and three children as the press conference wound up.

Malcolm Turnbull has thanked retiring NSW Premier Mike Baird for his "remarkable leadership".

Mr Turnbull wished him the best and thanked him for showing remarkable leadership to get NSW moving again, particularly through building infrastructure.