Watch: Celine Dion performs emotional rendition of My Heart Will Go On for Titanic's 20th anniversary

Celine Dion wowed the audience at the Billboard awards in Las Vegas today when she performed the ballad My Heart Will Go On from the hit film Titanic.

The music legend performed the famous ballad while scenes from Titanic featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet played in the background.

Dion appeared on stage wearing an impressive white gown with enormous sleeves as she gave an emotional rendition of the hit song which earned her a well deserved standing ovation from the crowd of fellow music superstars.

Dion was visibly emotional at the reception her performance received.

Even host Vanessa Hudgens got teary-eyed after the performance, while her co-host Ludacris urged the crowd on for another round of applause.

The special performance marked the 20th anniversary of the ballad, which earned an Oscar and a Golden Globe for best original song in 1997.

Dion had a tough year last year when she lost her husband after a long battle with throat cancer.