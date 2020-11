CCTV footage has captured the scary moment a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Izmir in Turkey on Sunday.

At least 94 people were killed in the quake, which was centred in the Aegean Sea.

Vision taken from an Izmir creative agency shows people racing for safety as cupboards fire open and lights sway violently.

Earlier today, a 14-year-old girl was pulled alive from the rubble of a building in Izmir, at least 58 hours after the quake struck.