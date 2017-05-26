Watch: CCTV captures the lovely moment ex-homeless man, fiancée win $200k on a scratchie

The incredible moment a struggling Perth couple won a life-changing A$200,000 on a scratchie jackpot has been caught on CCTV this week.

Lucky winners Jordan Ross and Jayde Hicks, can be seen looking around in disbelief before hugging each other in CCTV footage taken at Lucky Charm dairy in Perth, Australia.

Mr Ross, 20, told 9NEWS that he was living on the streets only five-years-ago and that he and his fiancée had recently been forced to postpone their wedding due to money problems.

Now Mr Ross says he plans on buying a boat and planning a lavish wedding with his bride-to-be Ms Hicks.

"When I got it, I was just bawling my eyes out, I was shaking," Ms Hicks told 9NEWS.

"This money is life changing ... I was under so much stress and financial hardship."

Mr Ross says he plans on surprising his fiancée by buying her a Mustang and dropping it in her driveway.