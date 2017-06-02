Watch: 'Catch me outside' - Schapelle Corby continues to mock Aussie media as she gives them the run-around

Schapelle Corby is continuing to play cat and mouse with the media following her return home to Australia from Bali.

She has posted another cheeky video to her Instagram account today, this time from inside a car, with the caption "Driving past mums place. Media still set up.#catchmeoutsidehowboutdat #covfefe."

The hashtag #catchmeoutsidehowboutdat is in reference to US pop culture queen Danielle Bregoli who gained infamy after appearing on the Dr Phil Show earlier this year.

Her second hashtag #covfefe, references US President Donald Trump's bizarre tweet from earlier this week.

The expectant media have been camped outside Corby’s mother's home since her arrival in Australia nearly a week ago.

This latest stunt by Corby won't give them much hope of capturing a picture of the 39-year-old there anytime soon.