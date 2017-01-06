Watch: Cashier's act of kindness towards teen with cerebral palsy

A cashier's act of kindness at a grocery store in Southern California has warmed hearts, after she invited a teen with cerebral palsy to help check out groceries.

The boy's mother Jeanie Robinson captured the moment on video, with her 14-year-old son Andrew smiling and giggling while he had a turn at scanning the grocery items.

"It was so kind of her because so many people get annoyed with special needs kids," Mrs Robinson told NBC LA.

"But she had all the patience in the world."