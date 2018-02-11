 

Watch: Car smashes through car park wall after driver reaches for USB

7 News

It could happen to anyone, right? Car drives off carpark level as driver reaches for USB.
The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 in the final of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

Watch: Delirium as the Blues' George Moala breaks Hurricanes hearts with last-gasp try to claim Brisbane Tens

Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students.

High school teacher who took student home for sex gets support of boy's parents who say pair were in love


The 32-strong contingent were lead into the PyeongChang games by the skier.

'Black does not go with everything' - NZ's Winter Olympics entrance ridiculed by ESPN writer

Travellers gather in Auckland Airport terminal as all flights into Wellington Airport are cancelled until at least 7pm tonight.

Passengers stranded as all flights cancelled into Wellington Airport due to heavy, low lying fog

The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 in the final of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

Blues crowned 2018 Brisbane Tens champions after miraculous try at the death by powerhouse George Moala

The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 in the final of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

Watch: Delirium as the Blues' George Moala breaks Hurricanes hearts with last-gasp try to claim Brisbane Tens

The Hurricanes seemed to total control, until two tries in the final three minutes flipped the match on its head.

02:28
The Australian Foreign Minister said the conversation flowed effortlessly with the NZ Prime Minister last night at Winton Peters' house.

'Families don't always agree' - Julie Bishop says last year's war of words with NZ Labour a thing of the past

The Australian Foreign Minister said she has "moved on" from any pre-election trust issues with the NZ Labour Party.

04:00
It's the brainchild of two Mt Maunganui siblings and it’s being rolled out in New Zealand.

Kiwi brothers' app changing the way crowds interact with sporting giants like NBA's Phoenix Suns

DROPIT is the brainchild of two Mt Maunganui siblings and it's being rolled out in NZ.

Paddleboarder Billy Lewis says Kiwis need to step their game up when it comes to throwing rubbish into the ocean.

Paddleboarder 'disgusted' by Kiwis throwing their rubbish into the ocean

Billy Lewis says he and his family always take out bags when on the water, aiming to recover as much rubbish as possible.

00:30
A local in the Samoan capital drove through a flooded suburb, showing many buildings inundated with water.

Widespread flooding in Samoa as Cyclone Gita leaves its mark

The country has been on alert since a cyclone warning was issued earlier this week for the potential impact of the storm now being called Cyclone Gita.


 
