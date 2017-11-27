Watch: Car left on roof, van shoots down bank in horrifying three-vehicle crash

Two people were trapped after a three-car crash on a Welsh motorway on Friday, with dashcam footage from the following vehicle showing how quickly things can go wrong.

WalesOnline reported that the crash took place about 9am local time on the A470 in Brecon.

A white car can be seen following closely behind a white van, appearing to wait for their chance to pass, when a silver car overtakes multiple vehicles, trying to get in front of the van.

As the silver car nears the white car at speed, the white car's driver changes lanes to overtake the van and heads right into the silver car.

The white car veers off the road after the collision, mounting a bank and flipping several times and ending up on its roof.

The white van is hit by the silver car and fish-tails off the road and down a bank, disappearing from view, while the silver car manages to stay on its wheels.

WalesOnline reported that two people were trapped after the collision and several were injured.

Mike Ashcroft, who filmed the video, told the outlet he thought the crash was "shocking".