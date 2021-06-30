Watch: Car carrying family of four struck by lightning in US

TODAY |

A Kansas family had a lucky escape when their car was struck by lightning this week.

Heavy rain and lightning hit Kansas with the passengers of one car lucky to escape unscathed. Source: 1 NEWS

Footage taken from behind the car captured the moment the vehicle carrying four people was struck by a bolt during a storm.

Luckily the passengers escaped unscathed.

It comes as a heatwave sweeps the US, with record breaking temperatures hitting the northern west coast.

In Oregon's state capital Salem, temperatures reached 47.2C, the hottest since record-keeping began in the 1890s.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit a high of 41.1C, breaking the record set a day earlier.

