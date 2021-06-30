Watch: Car carrying family of four struck by lightning in US

A Kansas family had a lucky escape when their car was struck by lightning this week.
Footage taken from behind the car captured the moment the vehicle carrying four people was struck by a bolt during a storm.
Luckily the passengers escaped unscathed.
It comes as a heatwave sweeps the US, with record breaking temperatures hitting the northern west coast.
In Oregon's state capital Salem, temperatures reached 47.2C, the hottest since record-keeping began in the 1890s.
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit a high of 41.1C, breaking the record set a day earlier.