Watch: Captain of huge Russian ship 'drunk' as it crashes into busy South Korean bridge

The captain of a huge Russian cargo ship was drunk as the vessel crashed into a busy road bridge in South Korea, authorities said today.

No injuries were caused during the crash, which reportedly happened at around 4.20pm Thursday, local time, when the ship hit the two-level Gwangan Bridge in Busan.

South Korean news outlet Yonhap reports it's unclear if the captain was at the helm of the 6,000-ton Seagrand vessel during the time of the crash.

But the ship was reportedly going the opposite direction to its planned course and the captain had a blood alcohol level almost three times above the legal limit.

Dramatic video shows the giant red ship cruising towards the bridge as traffic speeds across it.

Part of the vessel's rigging then bends downwards as the ship collides with the bridge.

The ship then attempted to turn and leave the area before it was detained by the Korea Coast Guard.

The Seagrand also reportedly hit a cruise ship moored at a nearby port an hour before the crash.

The coast guard said drinking alcohol on board is legal as long as the person is not steering.