 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: 'Can I think about it?' British councillor asks stunned colleague to marry him - in front of entire council

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A British councillor was left speechless after a colleague asked her to marry him as part of his outgoing speech during a meeting in front of an entire council. 

Tory councillor Rosemary Woolley caused the members of the meeting to erupt into laugher at her response.

Outgoing chairman Martin Trollope-Bellew of the Lincolnshire County Council was wrapping up his speech on Friday when he added in a quick question. 

"Councillor Rosemary Woolley, will you marry me?"

Cr Woolley looked worried when she heard her name, then broke into a smile after her partner popped the question. 

She sat stunned before standing up and saying, "Can I think about it?"

The chamber erupted with laughter and Mr Trollope-Bellew said, "No".

"Of course I will," she answered. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The girl got a terrifying shock, as she was dragged into the water in British Columbia, Canada.

Video: Prowling sea lion leaps out of water, snatches little girl off pier and yanks her into the water

2

'Strong' magnitude 4.6 quake rocks Kaikoura

00:09
3
The accident caused considerable traffic delays but St John reported that no one was hurt.

Video: Container truck crashes near Auckland Harbour Bridge

00:34
4
All Blacks sevens team field eight players against Scotland in London Sevens quarter-final.

The clue is in the name: NZ Sevens sent packing by Scotland after being caught with EIGHT players on the field


5

'We will never forget the force of beauty' - Rachel Hunter's mother loses battle with cancer

02:01
Watch: Powerful anti-suicide video from Mike King's charity shows how Dads need support

Watch: Mike King's charity releases poignant suicide support advice video

The video gives suggestions on the right questions and advice to give when you notice someone struggling.

04:12
Ex-army veteran Tony is the latest contestant to be sent packing in Survivor New Zealand.

'You've got to live it' – 'Mad-dog Tony' talks of facing demons after his Survivor NZ elimination

The ex-army veteran is the third Survivor NZ contestant to get the boot.

04:34
The PM has returned from his trip to Asia with many questioning the value of pursuing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

'In the short term there are real gains for New Zealand and we just don't want to let them go' - Bill English on TPP

The PM has returned from his trip to Asia with many questioning the value of pursuing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

02:04
A New Zealander is about to be a part of ground-breaking research that could provide a breakthrough for the life-threatening condition.

New Zealand woman chosen in ground-breaking trial to find cure for peanut allergies

It could see a cure available within ten years.

01:52
Caitlin Ryan, 25, nabbed a gold medal for her efforts in Portugal.

Kiwi kayak sprinter embraces international debut with gold medal – but how does she know NZ legend Lisa Carrington?

Caitlin Ryan and Carrington are yet to meet on the water, but they certainly know each other off it.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ