Watch: 'Can I think about it?' British councillor asks stunned colleague to marry him - in front of entire council

A British councillor was left speechless after a colleague asked her to marry him as part of his outgoing speech during a meeting in front of an entire council.

Outgoing chairman Martin Trollope-Bellew of the Lincolnshire County Council was wrapping up his speech on Friday when he added in a quick question.

"Councillor Rosemary Woolley, will you marry me?"

Cr Woolley looked worried when she heard her name, then broke into a smile after her partner popped the question.

She sat stunned before standing up and saying, "Can I think about it?"

The chamber erupted with laughter and Mr Trollope-Bellew said, "No".