Watch: Cacophony of chirps as over 1000 day-old chicks found abandoned in English field

Over 1000 day-old chicks were abandoned in a field in Cambridgeshire, UK yesterday.

Video of the discovery by the RSPCA shows a fluffy yellow sea accompanied by a cacophony of chirps.

They came to the rescue of the chicks and most of them were unharmed, but some had to be euthanised due to their injuries and others had already died, the Daily Mail reported.

The chicks are believed to have come from a commercial chick producer and may have been abandoned by a third party.