Watch: 'Ca va, Manu?' - Cheeky teen told off by Emmanuel Macron after informal greeting during official event

French President Emmanuel Macron took it on himself to give a teenager, who addressed him informally as "Manu" during an official event, a telling off.

Broadcaster LCI published footage of the incident, which took place during a ceremony in northern France commemorating General Charles De Gaulle's call for popular resistance during World War II.

The young man had earlier been singing the socialist anthem 'L'Internationale' within earshot of the right-wing leader.

"How's it going, Manu?" the teen says to Mr Macron as he passed - in French, "Ca va, Manu?"

"No, no, no," Mr Macron responds in French.

"You're here at an official ceremony ... you can't just behave like that.

"You can act like a clown but today it's the 'Marseillaise' and the 'Partisans Song' we're singing.

"If you want to make a revolution, you first need to learn enough to get a degree, and to feed yourself.

"You address me as 'Mr President of the Republic' or 'Sir', OK?"