Watch: Busted! Ellen names and totally shames audience member who 'stole' from her gift shop

Popular US talk show host Ellen Degeneres is well known for her generosity in handing out free gifts to lucky audience members, so it was no wonder she was upset when one of them was caught taking more than her fair share on a hidden camera.

Members of the audience were instructed they could each take one item from the Ellen Show's souvenir store before taping began, for the most part they all complied.

Except for one woman couldn't resist going back for seconds, taking two items instead of one, and it was all caught on hidden camera.

The woman, later revealed only as Nancy, was then called out by the disappointed host during the show, being named and shamed as video of her 'double dipping' was played back to the audience.

"Are you the kind of person who when you go trick or treating, and nobody's home, you don't just take a piece of candy, you take the bowl?" Ellen joked as she confronted the embarrassed woman.

Nancy was a good sport about the whole affair slapping herself on the wrist in mock remonstration. Ellen then sends her to the makeshift 'Ellen Jail' to do some hard time.

Video of the whole awkward incident posted to Youtube this week can be viewed below:



