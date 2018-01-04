Watch: Brutal winter storm freezes waterfall in US, dumps snow in Florida

A brutal winter storm dumped snow, sleet and freezing rain from normally balmy Florida up the Southeast seaboard overnight, delivering a white coating that some cities hadn't seen in decades.

Forecasters warned that conditions could worsen, especially in the Northeast.

A winter storm warning extended from the Gulf Coast in Florida's "Big Bend" region all the way up the Atlantic coast.

Forecasters said hurricane-force winds blowing offshore later today could generate seven metre seas. Coastal flooding, downed trees and power lines were possible along the East Coast.

In Sioux Falls, South Dakota temperatures around -9C froze a waterfall.

In North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper warned that travel could be difficult and people may lose power.