Watch: Brutal brawl erupts between two Aussie women over car park space

Traffic was brought to a standstill in Sydney when two woman wrestled and hurled abuse towards one another over a car parking space.
A man recorded the incident that occurred yesterday in Liverpool, reports 7 News.
Onlookers said the alleged attacker, a 48-year-old woman who was wearing a blue Adidas jumper, pulled the other woman from her car by her hair.
"You started on us ya b***, stupid b***** you started on us," one woman yells.
"You're gone, it's assault b****, you're gone."
The 48-year-old has been charged over the incident and will appear in court in January.
