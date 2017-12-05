Watch: Brutal brawl erupts between two Aussie women over car park space

Traffic was brought to a standstill in Sydney when two woman wrestled and hurled abuse towards one another over a car parking space.

A man recorded the incident that occurred yesterday in Liverpool, reports 7 News.

Onlookers said the alleged attacker, a 48-year-old woman who was wearing a blue Adidas jumper, pulled the other woman from her car by her hair.

"You started on us ya b***, stupid b***** you started on us," one woman yells.

"You're gone, it's assault b****, you're gone."