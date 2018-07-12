Watch: British divers receive gifts as thanks for their help in Thai cave rescue

Two British cave divers who worked to free a Thai football team stuck in a flooded cave for nearly three weeks returned home on Wednesday after a send off by Thai officials who thanked them for their involvement.

John Volanthen and Jason Mallinson arrived at the airport to a round of applause, and certificates of appreciation and gifts from the Thai Tourism Minister, Weerasak Kowsurat and airport staff.

The pair worked alongside Thai navy Seal divers to free the 12 boys and their coach in a rescue mission that captured the world's attention.

Volanthen was one of the first divers to locate the missing group after they went missing in the Tham Loung caves in northern Thailand.