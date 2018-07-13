Watch: British diver praises doctor's 'bouncy Australian accent' for reassuring children in Thai cave rescue

Source:Associated Press
John Volanthen, a British diver involved in the Thai cave rescue operation praised his fellow rescue team member, Doctor Richard "Harry" Harris on Friday after arriving home in the UK.
He told reporters that Doctor Harry's "bouncy Australian accent" was relaxing and reassuring for the children during the rescue mission.
Richard Harris was the last member of the rescue team to leave the Thai cave.
After the last of the 12 soccer team members and their coach was freed from the cave, Harris sadly lost his father.
