Watch: British diver praises doctor's 'bouncy Australian accent' for reassuring children in Thai cave rescue

John Volanthen, a British diver involved in the Thai cave rescue operation praised his fellow rescue team member, Doctor Richard "Harry" Harris on Friday after arriving home in the UK.

John Volanthen said Dr Harris was a relaxing presence for the boys, who were trapped in the cave for more than two weeks.
He told reporters that Doctor Harry's "bouncy Australian accent" was relaxing and reassuring for the children during the rescue mission.

Richard Harris was the last member of the rescue team to leave the Thai cave.

After the last of the 12 soccer team members and their coach was freed from the cave, Harris sadly lost his father.

